Late Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen has left behind a new album.
Sony Music announced Friday that "Thanks for the Dance" will be released on Nov. 22.
The posthumous album was produced by the Montreal musician's son.
The label says Adam Cohen completed several new songs based on "musical sketches" recorded before his father's death in 2017.
The younger Cohen enlisted the help of artists such as Damien Rice, Feist and Jennifer Warnes to bring the album to life.
The first track, "The Goal," debuted in an online video Friday.
