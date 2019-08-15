TORONTO - Art projects involving the Toronto Raptors and acclaimed music video creator and filmmaker Director X will be in the city's 14th annual Nuit Blanche.
Organizers have announced a total of 90 contemporary art projects for the all-night event on Toronto's streets on Oct. 5.
Bryan Espiritu and Esmaa Mohamoud are creating the sculpture "Peace to the Past, Reach for the Future" in partnership with the Raptors.
A Nuit Blanche statement says Espiritu and Mohamoud "reflect on the team's past and imagine its future while connecting to the diverse communities" that shape both artists and athletes.
Meanwhile, Director X created the multimedia installation "Life of the Earth" in partnership with the Ontario Science Centre.
The project involves a large-scale projection showing the Earth, as if seen from space, changing from the past to present time and the future.
It will be on view alongside Director X's 2016 Nuit Blanche installation, "Death of the Sun."
This year's Nuit Blanche Toronto curatorial theme is Continuum.
Other projects include "Lunar Garden" by Daniel Arsham, a large-scale reinterpretation of a traditional Japanese Zen garden at Nathan Phillips Square, with a musical score by Charlotte Day Wilson.
