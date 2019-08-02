LOS ANGELES - Canadian comedy star Seth Rogen is making a good offering for "Good Boys."
The Vancouver-born actor and Universal Pictures are giving fans the chance to get free tickets to screenings of the new raunchy comedy film on Wednesday, Aug. 7, in celebration of National Friendship Day.
A total of 10,000 free tickets will be available at participating theatres on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two tickets per guest.
Tickets are valid only for select 7 p.m. screenings (local time) on Wednesday at 100 select theatres in the U.S. and Canada.
Fans must get reservation vouchers in advance and then exchange them for screening tickets at the theatre box office beginning at 5:00 p.m. (local time) on Wednesday.
A list of participating theatres and reservation vouchers are at www.WednesdayFriendsdayScreenings.com.
Rogen and longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg co-executive produced "Good Boys," an expletive-filled comedy about sixth-grade boys and their troubled quest to learn how to kiss.
Vancouver-born 12-year-old star Jacob Tremblay is among the cast members in the film, which is rated R in the U.S.
