SICAMOUS, B.C. - Can't nobody tell a British Columbia town nothing about how to capitalize from one of its thoroughfares sharing a name with the smash hit song "Old Town Road."
Sicamous, B.C., Mayor Terry Rysz says about half a dozen Old Town Road signs started disappearing from an intersection a few months ago.
The hip-hop-country track by up-and-coming rapper Lil Nas X and featuring Billy Ray Cyrus was solidly at the top of the charts by then — and still is.
Rysz says instead of cracking down on the sign thieves, the small tourist town in the B.C. Interior looked for ways to spin it into something fun — and maybe even profitable.
The town's chamber of commerce has printed up 100 Old Town Road signs with its logo and has been selling them for $25 each.
Sicamous operations manager Joe McCulloch says the signs are pretty much sold out, but he's making sure Lil Nas X and Cyrus each get one.
