TORONTO - A Toronto coffee shop owner says actor Tom Hanks' unofficial title as "the nicest guy in Hollywood" extends across the northern border.
Joelle Murray says the star of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood" paid an after-hours visit to her east-end cafe while in town for the Toronto International Film Festival.
After successfully wooing Ryan Gosling last year, Murray launched a similar social media campaign to lure Hanks to Grinder Coffee.
She posted photos of her taking a life-size (and legless) cardboard cutout of Hanks around the city to ride the subway, grab a slice of pizza and get inked at a tattoo parlour.
Murray says an employee was mopping up the closed store on Friday when Hanks popped by for a cup of joe. Unfortunately, she wasn't there.
While he was in the shop, Hanks called Murray to compliment her on the campaign, but said he wished she used a better photo for the cutout.
