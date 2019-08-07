MAKING MOMENTS MATTER
Hospice Northwest provides thorough training for client-support helpers
HAVE you ever considered becoming a Hospice Northwest volunteer? Perhaps you’ve felt an inexplicable calling for the work and wondered what it’s like?
Hospice Northwest executive director Cherie Kok sat down with Karen Goose, a new volunteer with the agency, to find out why she chose to become a companion to the critically ill and dying.
As Cherie learned, Karen has been no stranger to heartbreak in her life. A brother who died tragically at age 16, the loss of several other friends and family members, including her father, who deteriorated slowly from ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) - all of these experiences have contributed to Karen’s long-standing interest in becoming a Hospice Northwest volunteer.
For Karen, after spending months as one of her father’s caregivers, the desire to help was further strengthened when she saw how many patients in hospital had very few visitors, and how lonely their final days were.
“My dad’s last chapter of his life included dealing with ALS. It was a difficult time and watching him deteriorate and struggle was heartbreaking. When he was in St. Joseph’s Hospital during one of his setbacks, I noticed so many other patients who were alone or lonely. Some didn’t have family nearby and others did, but family can’t be there 24/7. I had so much empathy for the many situations that I witnessed. I knew that someday, I wanted to fill someone’s gap in their loneliness. My dad passed away about five years ago and my life was still very busy. I needed time to heal. But I knew very strongly that becoming a hospice volunteer was on my bucket list.”
Although Karen is now retired, she continues to lead a busy life, with two adult children, a lively five-year-old grandson who she regularly helps with, and an elderly mother.
Despite her full life, Karen was determined to find time to commit to the Hospice Northwest volunteer training program in September 2018. Karen recalls being impressed by the depth of information covered during the training sessions.
“I was surprised about how much detail was involved. The training alone was quite a commitment, however if one wasn’t committed to the training, then it would be difficult to be committed to our clients.”
When asked to recount some of her more memorable experiences with her clients over the past eight months, Karen’s true passion for the work shines through.
“One gentleman who I visit is unable to do anything for himself. I try to visit during his lunch time so I can feed him and give him that special extra attention. I take him in his wheelchair for a walk and if a baseball game is playing at the nearby field, we stop and watch a few innings. Such natural things to do in such a difficult journey. He does not have control of the movements of his arms but we have perfected a hug at the end of our visit. I know that it makes him feel like he matters and the connection of love supports him in his challenging journey. His smile from ear to ear is priceless.”
Often, Karen is accompanied on her visits by her son’s dog Molly.
“I visit a sweet man who is wheelchair bound. He loves dogs so we go for walks with Molly,” said Karen. “I have him hold the leash and when I say ‘You’re doing such a great job,’ he responds with ‘I know!’ It always makes me chuckle. I understand that this task gives him a sense of purpose and that’s very important too.”
When asked if there is anything else that makes her volunteering role manageable, Karen immediately mentions the support she receives from her husband.
“I could never do what I do without the love and support of my husband,” she said. “He never gives me a hard time about my absence or the extras that he does around home due to my volunteer commitments. He allows me to live this dream.”
If you have ever thought about becoming a Hospice Northwest volunteer, please give the Hospice Northwest office a call at 626-5570 to discuss the application process. Fall training will commence in September.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.