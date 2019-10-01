BY KATHLEEN BUSO
JUST for a moment, try to imagine what it would be like to die . . . all alone. Can you picture your loved one in a distant city facing the final moments of his/her life without any reassurance or comfort? What if you are juggling a family and a busy career and you’re also caring for a dying loved one?
Hospice Northwest exists so that you never have to face these situations alone. We provide companionship, compassion and grief support. Why? Because how we die matters.
This was the message shared at Hospice Northwest’s 2019 Annual General Meeting held at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery on September 23rd. Forty people gathered to hear about the organization’s new projects and rapidly expanding services. Board members, staff, volunteers and community members came together to support the vision of Hospice Northwest: to become a leader in providing compassionate companionship to individuals and their families as they respond to end of life challenges.
Cherie Kok, Hospice Northwest’s executive director, described the agency’s expansion in recent years and emphasized the urgent need for financial support.
“The agency has grown from servicing 32 clients in our inaugural year to supporting over 400 individuals in 2018/1,” she said. “We will struggle to continue this level of service without the financial assistance of our community”.
Kok outlined one of the new areas of development, the vulnerably housed program. Hospice Northwest has teamed up with Shelter House Thunder Bay to create a street outreach initiative offering compassionate support to those without secure housing. This past month, both organizations came together to host a touching memorial service for clients and residents.
“Looking to the future of the program, Hospice Northwest is in the process of recruiting volunteers and developing policy for this initiative. We are also excited to announce the development of a new grief support program designed specifically for indigenous clients, which will be launched soon,” said Kok.
“In addition to one-to-one support for clients, Hospice Northwest is offering a new program called the Quick Response Volunteer Team.”
This group is made up of specially trained volunteers who can respond to client cases that are more urgent in nature, providing immediate support to an end of life client who only has days to live.
She also described the urgent need for financial support to address the wait list for grief services.
“Hospice Northwest offers grief support through one-to-one visits and through two unique support groups. Expanded in 2018, the Hearts and Hope Grief Support Group added more facilitators and a Grief Leadership Team. To meet the growing demand, a drop-in group called Circle of Friends was also launched in January 2019. Currently, we have three Hearts and Hope sessions at capacity with a waiting list of people desperately needing support for their grief and bereavement,” she explained.
To wrap up the meeting, the Board of Directors outlined the ways in which the public can help Hospice Northwest continue to meet the needs of our community:
Give to our Annual Campaign
We are currently asking our community for financial support so we can offer more grief services, recruit more volunteers and continue to develop and expand palliative support programs.
Spread the word
Each week, we update our Facebook and Instagram platforms with information on palliative care, the services we offer, important events and highlights of the wonderful relationships built between our clients and volunteers. Each time you share, you are helping to raise the profile of our organization.
Attend or Host third- Party Fundraisers
From Corn Dog Sales to Paint Nites, we are always excited to assist any individuals or businesses who are willing to host a fundraiser for us. If you wish to plan a fundraiser, please let us know so we can assist with marketing and accessing our supporters.
Invite our staff to speak
Whether we inform you about our essential services, share inspiring stories from our clients and volunteers or speak specifically on a palliative care topic, we are always ready to present to your group. We speak to churches, estate planners and complimentary non-profit organizations, among others.
Kok closed the meeting with this poignant request, “Everyone deserves care and dignity in their final moments. Please consider offering your financial support so that we can continue to help the dying and bereaved in our community”.
Please contact Hospice Northwest at 625-5570 or visit hospicenorthwest.ca for more information on how you can donate.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
