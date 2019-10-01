The Hospice Northwest board of directors are pictured at the 2019 annual general meeting, front row, from left, Tammy Squitti, Scott McCormack, chairman; Barb Philp, past chairwoman and back row, from left, Cherie Kok, executive director; Alison Denton, Margaret McKee, Joanne Kembel, Judy Harvey, regional representative; Sue Prodaniuk and Rosy Brizi. Missing from the photo is Deborah Escott, the volunteer representative.