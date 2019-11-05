MAKING MOMENTS HAPPEN
BY KATHLEEN BUSO
WITHOUT fail, the sound of the Last Post brings tears to my eyes. The plaintive notes of the bugle evoke images of my father, an elderly Second World War veteran, standing proudly in front of the cenotaph in our home town. This symbolic Remembrance Day ceremony was something my dad never missed in all the years after he came back from serving overseas.
Even when his health declined and he could no longer attend in person, Dad faithfully tuned in to the televised service from his living room. It was his way of showing respect and honour to his fallen comrades. Fittingly, the Last Post was played at his funeral.
As the November days shorten and the “Month of the Dead” is upon us, our thoughts often turn to memories of those, like my dad, who are no longer with us. There is a reason why memorial ceremonies and traditions hold so much importance for us. Grief experts say that remembrance practices, from the funeral service to permanent forms of memorialization, serve an important emotional function for survivors by helping to bring closure and allowing the healing process to begin.
In today’s ever changing world, memorializing a deceased loved one can take many unique forms. In the past, grieving families had fewer options. Clipped obituaries from the newspaper, memorial cards from the funeral home, or a dried sprig of flowers from the funeral service were often the only mementos they had. Sometimes a family would also plant a memorial tree or bush. Today, a Google search will bring up a surprising array of creative memorial ideas that help us keep our loved one’s memory close to our hearts.
It has become common place to order jewelry with stones made from the cremated remains of spouses, parents or siblings. Companies have sprung up that will press ashes into vinyl recordings of the deceased person’s voice, place them inside a plush teddy bear, add them to ink for a memorial tattoo or incorporate them into a coral reef to help with ocean life conservation. Even more unusual methods are available - ashes placed into bullets in memory of avid hunters, added to fireworks for a brilliant memorial display, or launched into space on a rocket.
Locally, Hospice Northwest is pleased to offer a thoughtful and significant memorial gift. The Wings of Remembrance Personalized Ornaments come in various designs - glass angels, doves, butterflies and crystal snowflakes. Each ornament can be inscribed with a commemorative saying and the names and dates of the person who has died. Now in its 10th year, the Wings of Remembrance fundraising sale has grown substantially since the first keepsakes were sold. Hundreds of ornaments have been purchased locally while many more have been sent across Canada and the United States, spreading their message of love and remembrance.
Special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries and holidays can be especially difficult for someone who is grieving. A Wings of Remembrance ornament can be a very meaningful gift to give, and a way of celebrating the lives of those we have loved and lost but will never forget. The ornament sales are also a wonderful way for Hospice Northwest to let our local community know about our grief and bereavement services which are available to those struggling with loss. All proceeds from the sale are used to support our programs.
My own Christmas tree is adorned with these meaningful keepsakes in memory of my Dad, my brother-in-law Terry, my husband’s little brother Gary and several of my beloved pets. Each year at Christmas, as I pull the battered box of decorations down from their storage shelf and begin to unwrap these priceless memorials, I pause for a moment of quiet reflection and relive cherished memories. While these special people are no longer here to celebrate the holidays with us, the love we hold for them still shines brightly in our hearts and their symbolic presence, in the form of these lovely glass and gold ornaments, glitters in the myriad lights from the Christmas tree.
Wings of Remembrance ornaments are available for purchase year round from our office. Prices range from $20 to $35. If you are interested in ordering a personalized ornament or would like information on the grief support that Hospice Northwest provides, please give our office a call at 626-5570.
This monthly column from Hospice Northwest examines various aspects of palliative support and bereavement services. It appears on the Healthstyle page of The Chronicle-Journal on the first Tuesday of each month. Call Hospice Northwest at 626-5570 for more information.
