A report of an attempted abduction on the city’s south-side last week has been determined to be false by city police.
On July 18, Thunder Bay Police Service uniformed patrol officers took a report of an abduction from a 29-year-old man who said he was walking in the area of Arthur and James Street around 5 a.m. when he was approached by a vehicle and pulled inside.
The man told police he was able to free himself and escape to find help.
Det.-Sgt. Tracy Lewis said the investigation became a major case for the criminal investigations branch and aboriginal liaison unit, including an appeal to the public for information.
“It was promptly worked on as was expected and a lot of investigation went into that report,” she said on Thursday, adding interviews and canvassing were conducted by police as well as the gathering of evidence like video footage from businesses in the area of the reported incident.
“When we look at the timeline for an event like this, we have to get back to the very beginning where it started and where the person ended up being in order to make the 911 call,” said Lewis.
“As we started to gather that information, that’s when we discovered it was not factual.”
