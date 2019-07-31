A man sought in connection to a fire in Thunder Bay earlier this month has been arrested in Niagara Falls, police say.
The fire occurred at a residence on Queen Street in the early morning of July 8. An investigation by Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal deemed the blaze to be the result of arson, Thunder Bay police say.
Police were looking for a man from Bangalore, India, in connection to the blaze, and had a warrant for his arrest.
On July 19, police say they became aware that the accused went to Niagara Falls. He was found with help from the Niagara Regional Police Service, who arrested him.
Steffin Sam Varghese, 19, was brought back to Thunder Bay and is charged with arson and seven counts of forcible confinement, said the Thunder Bay Police Service, in a news release on Tuesday.
He appeared in court on July 24, and was remanded into custody with a future court date.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
