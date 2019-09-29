Along with considering the terms of reference for the multi-use indoor turf facility, Thunder Bay city council on Monday will discuss whether two city landmarks should be listed on the city’s heritage register.
The city’s heritage advisory committee is recommending that the Centennial Botanical Conservatory and the Paramount Theatre be added to the heritage register, which would acknowledge their cultural heritage value to the community.
Demolition on any property on the register can be delayed up to 60 days to allow time for the city to complete a detailed assessment of its cultural heritage aspects.
