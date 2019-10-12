After a huge response to advance polling in the last federal election, Dale Mason, returning officer for Thunder Bay-Superior North, said they were prepared for similar numbers this year when polls opened on Friday, however inclement weather kept things quiet.
“Last election. about 20 per cent of electors in our district went to advance polls. That was a modern record,” said Mason. “So we were battening down the hatches for this morning, but then I think the rain kept people away, probably.”
Despite a slow start Friday, Mason said advance polls will be open all weekend, including Thanksgiving Monday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“We’re open 12 hours a day, four days in a row, there’s plenty of time,” said Mason.
The advance polls are for people who can’t vote on election day on Oct. 21, said Mason, but many people take advantage of early voting who have already made up their minds about the candidate and just want to cast their ballot.
Just like on election day, voters must bring the proper identification to their polling site.
