Traumatic or adverse experiences in childhood that impact the way people develop and interact with the world is more widespread than people realize, says an expert on the topic.
“I think the big problem is when you talk about ACES (adverse childhood experiences), people ‘other’ it, that’s not me, that’s not us,” said Mary-Jo Land, a psychotherapist for children and families. “But I think it is us. Only one third of us don’t have any ACES, two thirds of us do, so us is us.”
Land, along with Sylvia Gibbons, a parent liaison for the Adoption Council of Ontario, were in Thunder Bay on Thursday leading discussions during the annual Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) training event.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.