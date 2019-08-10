About a dozen health, Indigenous and police agencies met together and brain-stormed this week to come up with ideas to solve Kenora’s ongoing homeless and addiction crisis.
“The meetings yielded difficult conversations, but were a true testament to the importance of organizations coming together to ensure the well-being of the community,” a Kenora District Services Board (KDSB) news release said Thursday.
Starting on Monday, the city’s 46-bed homeless shelter is closing for 45 days so that organizers can re-think programs and complete construction projects inside the downtown church building.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
