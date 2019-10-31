The extortion trial against Thunder Bay’s former mayor is set to proceed next month.
A trial readiness conference was held Wednesday morning at the Thunder Bay Courthouse where it was confirmed all parties were ready to proceed with the three-week trial beginning Nov. 18.
Keith Hobbs and his wife, Marisa Hobbs, and a third individual were charged with extortion in July 2017 by the OPP.
The allegation has not been proven in court.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.