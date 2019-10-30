As the owners of Bay Village Coffee, Gary Mack and Alan Forbes felt sick to their stomachs seeing the front door to their coffee shop smashed in early Tuesday morning.
“We really feel so violated because we really put our hearts and souls into this,” said Mack. “We love this place, so for someone to come in and treat it that way doesn’t really make us feel really good.”
“It feels very personal,” Forbes added.
The Bay Street business was broken into late Monday night; police were alerted to the smashed glass door by a taxi driver who was in the area around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.