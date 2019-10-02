Although overnight temperatures are threatening to dip down close to 0 C this week with a possibility of snow on Thursday for areas west of Thunder Bay, Janna Van Blyderveen, grower with Roots to Harvest, isn’t too worried about their gardens.
“Everything that is sensitive to frost has already been taken off the fields,” said Van Blyderveen on Tuesday as she worked in the Lillie Street garden with the adult participants of the Seasonal Horticultural Outdoor Worker program.
Van Blyderveen explained the group was readying the strawberry patch for winter, cutting back and raking up all the leaves, “so any fungus that was on the plant before is removed, then we’ll do a clean out of weeds, lay down some more fabric for weed management in the spring, and then a lot of straw will go on top to prevent the roots from breaking from freeze and thaw action.”
