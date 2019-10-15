Plates were passed around the kitchen from one person to another as the pieces of a complete Thanksgiving meal came together — potatoes, turkey, stuffing, carrots.
At the last stop, Stephen Reist poured gravy over the food and passed the plates along to be served to community members at the annual holiday meal at the Dew Drop Inn on Monday.
For more than 38 years, the Dew Drop Inn has been feeding the hungry in Thunder Bay, providing a hot meal every day for those who need it, said executive director Michael Quibell, adding they couldn’t do it without an “army of volunteers.”
“It’s very awesome they give up their time today to help us make it a special day for everybody,” said Quibell.
With 550 pounds of turkey, more than 300 pounds of potatoes and carrots and about 70 litres of gravy, Quibell said they hopefully had enough food for about 600 people. They fed 525 people at Easter, but the need in the community has continued to grow.
“We’ve been escalating in numbers,” said Quibell. “We had a record month for September. October has been pretty busy, so far. There’s just a lot of hungry people out there, people struggling to put food on the table every day.”
———
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.