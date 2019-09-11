A 24-year-old Toronto man will appear in Sault Ste. Marie court today in regard to the murder of a homeless man whose body was found in June on the side of Highway 17 near Wawa.
Provincial police said the body of Devin Collin, 32, was found June 29 about five kilometres southeast of town, about 10 days after he had been reported missing.
Provincial police announced in a news release that the man accused of killing Collin was arrested in Toronto on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder.
