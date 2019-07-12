Thunder Bay police are searching for a suspect linked to two arson investigations.
The first incident took place on June 29 at a Hartland Street home around 6 a.m. A resident of the home was injured as a result of the fire, say police.
The fire was determined to be arson through investigation by the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.
