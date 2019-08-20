Temperatures continued in the upper 20 C range Monday, and swimmers in Thunder Bay knew what to do.
There was plenty of splashing going on at Art Widnall Pool as number of swimmers continued to be higher this season. The number of swimmers at the east end pool rose 42 per cent through July, compared to last year’s numbers.
Sean Bodkin, the program supervisor of community aquatics with the City of Thunder Bay, says it’s hard to speculate why the numbers are so much higher. It could be attributed to the warmer weather and the closure of nearby Dease Pool.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
