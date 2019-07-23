Ten people were arrested after Thunder Bay Police responded to reports of a man being threatened and assaulted in the south-side on Friday night.
Thunder Bay police received a 911 call around 1 a.m. Saturday morning alleging a male had been threatened with a handgun by another male occupant of a multi-unit dwelling in the 400 block of Vickers Street. The victim was also allegedly assaulted by another male.
Police say the scene was safely contained and officers performed several high-risk arrests of individuals leaving the residence.
The police service’s intelligence unit obtained a search warrant and seized an imitation handgun, suspected drugs, cash and equipment police say is consistent with drug trafficking.
Garrett Allan Tremblay, 36, of Thunder Bay was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime over $5,000, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence and resisting arrest.
Nicholaus Richard Blake Patterson, 36, of Thunder Bay has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime over $5,000, assault and breach of probation.
Eight other individuals were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime over $5,000. They are Toronto residents Lloyd Francis, 20, Joshua Doran Bennett, 23, and Kyle Hope, 22, Atikokan resident Kayla Lynn Doherty, 26, and Thunder Bay residents Matthew Matise Land, 37, Angela Jane Ridler, 24, Destinee Barber, 30, and Jolene Jewel Tait, 34.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
