For The Community Clothing Assistance, when it rains, it pours — inside their building.
Small roof leaks and winter snow buildup have created a serious problem for the charitable organization.
“It will be very tough to wait another five to six months, but if we have to, we have to, we just have to fundraise the money,” Ewa Gulbinowicz, Community Clothing Assistance’s executive director, told The Chronicle-Journal.
They have received $25,000 from the Lakehead Rotary Club and have applied to the City of Thunder Bay for $34,000.
