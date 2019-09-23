A report of an attempted abduction last week in Thunder Bay’s north side was false, police say.
They say their investigation has found nothing to support the statement by the woman who claimed two men tried to get her into their vehicle last Monday.
Detailed descriptions of the driver and passenger of the vehicle were even given, purporting their height, weight, facial hair and that they were black — all information relayed to the public by police through the news media in an attempt to find the allegedly false suspects.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
