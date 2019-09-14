About 250 students from Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, various Lakehead Public Schools and northern communities got a taste of the DFC Experience on Friday.
The Thunder Bay high school held about 20 workshops for students to experience what life at DFC is like in areas like dance, music, art, technology and culture, some led by elders, businesses and even Wake the Giant artists Coleman Hell, Wolf Saga and July Talk.
The school’s transition coordinator Matthew Tilbury said the idea behind the DFC experience is to give students a look at life in the school community.
“Come check out our school, engage with our current students and get used to how our school runs as well as participate in some of these fun workshops,” he said.
The workshops were part of the second day of Wake the Giant orientation activities and Tilbury said they wanted to highlight some of the partnerships they have and showcase the initiatives they take part in throughout the year.
Excitement has been building all week for Wake the Giant, which culminates in today’s music festival at Marina Park.
By having artists set to perform at the festival leading workshops on Friday, Tilbury said it gives the students a chance to see people who have come from Thunder Bay and found success in their chosen fields.
