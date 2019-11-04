For someone who used to hate cooking, Robin Cooper has made an impact on the community as part of a team that prepares meals for more than 200 people twice a month at Shelter House Thunder Bay.
“I never cooked for myself. When I was single I ate sandwiches every night for dinner,” said Cooper. “But I found this real enjoyment in cooking and sharing food with other people.”
Her work with the shelter over the last number of years was recognized on Saturday as Cooper received that organization’s first Community Champion Award.
See the full with picture story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.