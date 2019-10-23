Scattered power outages across the region only caused one polling station in the two Thunder Bay area ridings to close five minutes early on Monday.
Thunder Bay-Rainy River assistant returning officer Kevin O’Donnell said two polls in Fort William First Nation were the only polls affected by the power outages in the riding during the federal election, which saw Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau re-elected as prime minister with a minority government.
“The power went out there and the emergency power seemed to be failing as well,” said O’Donnell. “I think they stopped serving voters, even though there weren’t any voters in line, at 9:15 p.m.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.