Three Thunder Bay residents were charged after a bouncer was allegedly assaulted at a sports bar on Saturday, police say.
Police say they were called to the Dragon’s Den Sports Bar on Dawson Road just after 1:30 a.m. following reports of a large group of people fighting inside the establishment.
A woman patron was asked by the bouncer to leave after she pushed another patron, police claim. They say a man who was with the woman intervened and assaulted the bouncer.
