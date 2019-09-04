Children going back to school don’t always have the supplies they need. The St. Thomas Anglican Church Family Giving Centre, St. John Ambulance and Staples are helping to change that.
On Tuesday they hosted a School Supply Drive Barbecue for children in need.
“We see a lot of kids who don’t have the basic necessities they need,” said Janis Barker, co-ordinator for the St. Thomas Anglican Church, Family Giving Centre. “I meet children who never get anything new they get hand-me-downs . . . and this is nice new school supplies,” she said.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.