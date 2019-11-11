Chief Rodney McKay of Bearskin Lake First Nation declared a state of emergency on Sunday as rapidly rising waters threatened the community.
A statement issued by Nishnawbe Aski Nation said an ice jam on the Severn River at the White Sand Rapids, just downstream from the Bearskin Lake First Nation, is causing water to back up into the community that is located approximately 450 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout.
Several roads in the community, of about 500 people, were submerged, cutting people off from the airport and vital infrastructure, including the water treatment plant that has been compromised, said NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler.
“We are in constant communication with the community and provincial and federal ministries and have requested that a co-ordinated response be mobilized to attempt to clear the ice jam and prepare for a possible evacuation,” said Fiddler.
Plans are being developed to use explosives to clear the ice jam, but in the meantime a precautionary evacuation plan is being put in place that will use helicopters to transport isolated community members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.