Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro, left, with help from Kinsley Barrett, second from left, raises the new Big Brothers, Big Sisters flag at city hall on Wednesday.

 Jodi Lundmark

Lana Brennen never expected to benefit as much as she has from volunteering her time as a mentor with Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

With her Little Sister, 11-year-old Marcia Maki, Brennen said the pair has so much fun out in the community together.

“We do everything from pottery to taking my dog for a walk and I often feel like she’s the one volunteering her time to hang out with me,” said Brennen, who began volunteering for the program more than a year ago.

With 58 children on the waiting list for a mentor in Thunder Bay, Brennen urged anyone looking for a volunteer opportunity to check out Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

