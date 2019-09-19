Lana Brennen never expected to benefit as much as she has from volunteering her time as a mentor with Big Brothers, Big Sisters.
With her Little Sister, 11-year-old Marcia Maki, Brennen said the pair has so much fun out in the community together.
“We do everything from pottery to taking my dog for a walk and I often feel like she’s the one volunteering her time to hang out with me,” said Brennen, who began volunteering for the program more than a year ago.
With 58 children on the waiting list for a mentor in Thunder Bay, Brennen urged anyone looking for a volunteer opportunity to check out Big Brothers, Big Sisters.
