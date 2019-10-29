There are just a few days left of the fundraising challenge set by an anonymous donor to help repair the roof of the Community Clothing Assistance.
“We’ve had about $8,000 in donations so we still have room to go,” said David Andrews, chair of the Community Clothing Assistance Board.
Through the Thunder Bay Community Foundation, the donor said they will match all new donations for the roof repair from the beginning of October until this Thursday up to $25,000.
