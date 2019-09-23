The rain held off until the toys were safe and secure on Saturday.
Over 30 bikers threw caution to the wind during the Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride, which went from Thunder Bay Harley-Davidson on Arthur Street to the Salvation Army on Cumberland Street with toys in tow.
Just as the motorcyclists got off their bikes and inside the Salvation Army building, the skies opened up during the formal portion of the event.
Salvation Army executive director Major Lori Mitchell knew the inclement weather might keep the number down of bikers bringing toys, but was still pleased with the turnout.
