Shelter House officials are hoping a new black-tie dinner will help raise the money needed to save the community’s most vulnerable from Thunder Bay’s cold winters.
The shelter’s executive director, Michelle Jordan, said they hope to raise $25,000 through the new fundraiser for the shelter’s Street Outreach Service (SOS) program.
The black-tie fundraising dinner will take place on Nov. 2 at the Chanterelle and will feature a dinner, 50/50 draw, silent auction and a duelling pianos show by Danny Johnson and Company.
