When Jessica Page brought her two-year-old son Hunter to the emergency department at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre five years ago with a fever, she never thought it would lead to spending the next four months at the London Children’s Hospital.
Hunter, who is now seven years old, was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening blood disease called hemophagocyctic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and was flown with his father to London the next day.
Page was to join them the following day with her other son Parker, who was just six months old at the time, and her mother.
