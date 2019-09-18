The Thunder Bay Police Service’s “most pressing capital projects” for 2020, totalling more than $1.4 million, were presented to the Thunder Bay Police Services Board on Tuesday.
Police Chief Sylvie Hauth said the submissions were due to the city in August, and the police service was allocated about $1.2 million for capital projects, but items like police vehicle replacement, body-worn cameras and the federally-mandated Next Generation 911 initiative have pushed the ask higher.
“For me, it is really to prioritize where we are as a service, projecting ahead in terms of special projects, new legislation, and it’s really a big juggling act,” said Hauth.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.