High levels of a cancer-causing agent in Eabametoong First Nation’s drinking water has caused the remote reserve to declare a state of emergency, just a week before its new drinking water plant is to come on line.
“We have a responsibility to protect the health of our members and will do everything we can until our water issues are permanently resolved,” Eabametoong Chief Harvey Yesno said Monday in a news release. “Our members cannot be expected to consume water that fails to meet Ontario drinking water standards.
