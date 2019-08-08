In its first year, the 12-hour boxing relay for the local MS Society raised $3,600. Four years later, the event has raised almost five times that amount.
And event founder Jacquie Kennedy has plans for the relay to go nation-wide.
“Next year is our fifth anniversary,” said Kennedy, the owner of the host venue Sweatclub Fitness Studio. “I would like to have a huge lofty goal as well as looking to the future, perhaps helping the MS Society make this an event that happens all across Canada.”
Kennedy was inspired to create the boxing relay in support of her friend, Marc Larocque, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005.
