The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating three separate break-ins and thefts from construction work sites on Highway 527.
Suspects, who have not yet been identified or found by police, are entering sea can storage containers and stealing numerous items.
On June 15, a storage container on Highway 527, about 15 kilometres north of Highway 11/17, was broken into.
On Aug. 2, a storage container was broken into on Highway 527, nine kilometres from Highway 11/17.
