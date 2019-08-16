It’s too early to say what the cause was of a fire that gutted two buildings on Simpson Street early Thursday morning.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue received a report of a fire on the corner of Simpson and Robertson streets around 1:50 a.m. and the first crew on scene encountered heavy smoke and flames from one building.
Platoon Chief Ed Hill said a second alarm was called bringing the total number of pumpers on scene to five plus two aerial trucks.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
