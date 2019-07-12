A group of budding entrepreneurs have come up with summer businesses in Thunder Bay with offerings including lawn care, small engine tune-ups and other creative ideas.
Nine entrepreneurs had the opportunity to market and network during their business showcase at the Staples store in Thunder Bay on Wednesday.
“It is the little things that mean the most in everyday life,” Daisy Xiao, a Grade 12 student, told The Chronicle-Journal.
Xiao had a variety of her handmade greeting cards on display at Staples for her business, Superior Cards.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
