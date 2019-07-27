The picnic tables were being arranged, electricity was being organized and out-of-town talent was being picked up from the airport on Friday in preparation for this weekend’s seventh annual Buskers Festival.
“We’re settling in for what’s looking like it will be a beautiful weekend,” said Brian Hamilton, one of the event’s organizers.
The two-day Buskers Festival runs today and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily in the Bay and Algoma area, featuring musical and performance artists, artisans, food vendors, children’s activities and a pet zone.
Not only does the festival feature local talent, but Hamilton said they have acts from England, New Zealand, Winnipeg and Toronto this year.
“We’re getting more and more applications from international performers,” he said, noting not only do the festival organizers make sure the festival is good for patrons but also making sure vendors, sponsors and talent have a great experience.
“When people have a good experience, they make money and they feel cared for and we take care of their needs,” he said. “If they’re a performer or a vendor, they not only join us next year, but they tell their circle of friends and in that way we’re able to grow our influence in other communities and grow more interest in our festival.”
