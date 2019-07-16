Ebban Pudden has been spending the week exploring Boulevard Lake.
He’s one member of a group of children ages six to 12 participating in the Lakehead Canoe Club’s paddle camp this summer to learn the basics of paddling.
“I really like going on the water and kayaks and canoes,” said the 12-year-old. “We don’t live on a lake or anything and it’s fun going in the water everyday.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.