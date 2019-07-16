In the canoe

Young paddlers participate in a canoeing activity on Boulevard Lake on Friday as part of the Lakehead Canoe Club’s summer paddle camp.

 JODI LUNDMARK

Ebban Pudden has been spending the week exploring Boulevard Lake.

He’s one member of a group of children ages six to 12 participating in the Lakehead Canoe Club’s paddle camp this summer to learn the basics of paddling.

“I really like going on the water and kayaks and canoes,” said the 12-year-old. “We don’t live on a lake or anything and it’s fun going in the water everyday.”

