Employees at Canada Post headquarters in Thunder Bay were evacuated on Friday after a suspicious white powder was found at the mail sorting facility around 9:30 a.m.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue’s hazardous materials team was on scene at the Alloy Drive building for approximately four hours said platoon chief Shawn Donohue.
“It was dealt with as if it was a haz-mat call until we could determine what it was,” said Donohue. “We never did determine what it actually was but it was dealt with and removed by the haz-mat team.”
