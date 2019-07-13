The Canadian Rangers of Pikangikum have proved their capability in responding to two forest fire emergencies in a short period of time, according to one of the Canadian Army instructors who provided the Rangers with their basic training.
“What they have done in Pikangikum’s two fire evacuations has been outstanding,” said Warrant Officer Christopher Thomson.
“They learned from the first fire and, while they’re working long hours, it’s routine for them now. It’s more a long, tedious work day for them — every day.”
