The word hope spelled out in letters about 20 centimetres high sits on the sill of Glenice Quesnelle’s front window.
When people see it, she says, they always say “you must be a cancer survivor, and I say, yeah I am.”
It’s been 32 years since Quesnelle was first diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, she has battled the disease five times, and has just finished her most recent round of chemotherapy.
“It comes and goes, it’s always there,” said Quesnelle, 81. “It never leaves me, but it’s a slow growing, chronic cancer.”
