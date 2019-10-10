Candidates from Thunder Bay-Superior North took the stage for one of two debates held Wednesday evening.
The candidates took a series of questions from a panel during the one-hour debate hosted by the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce.
The question of basic income was posed to the candidates from the panel.
Conservative candidate Frank Pullia said he supported the concept and called it a “great way to stabilize the lives of those who need help,” adding that it would give people a chance to go back to school to become productive members of society. Pullia did say that he thought it was wrong for the Ford provincial government to cancel the Ontario basic income pilot program.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.