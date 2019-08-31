Members of the Thunder Bay Carvers Association will be at the Hymers Fall Fair Sunday and Monday with a selection of dragons and mirrors that they are restoring on the Chippewa Park Carousel. It will also be your last chance to name a carousel horse.
“If you ever have wanted to see how the mirrors at the top are made, this weekend is the time to do it,” said Terry Hurtig, the volunteer carving coordinator for the carousel restoration. “We will also be displaying works-in-progress of the re-carving of the dragons that dominate the rounding boards at the top of the carousel.”
The 16 mirrors, 32 dragons and the 16 branches that adorn the exterior of the historic C.W. Carousel are being repaired and re-carved through a partnership between the Thunder Bay Carvers Association and the Save Our Carousel Committee of The Friends of Chippewa Park.
Save Our Carousel co-chairwoman Donna Gilhooly says if this work was to be done by a private contractor, it would cost about $150,000.
