The Catholic Family Development Centre is celebrating 40 years of service to the community today, but instead of fireworks and hoopla, the spotlight will shine on those who have made the agency successful.
Past board members, directors, staff, volunteers, donors and community partners will gather for the celebration at the Knights of Columbus centre to recognize the work that has been done by many to build a stronger community.
Jack Cleverdon, the centre’s executive director, said they provided services to more than 1,440 clients last year — which equates to more than 10,300 clinical hours.
