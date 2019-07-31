If elected prime minister this October, Jagmeet Singh said his party would change procurement rules to require Canadian content.
The federal NDP leader spoke in front of Thunder Bay’s Unifor hall on Tuesday morning; the union represents the 550 workers expected to be laid off from the city’s Bombardier plant in November.
Singh met with Bombardier workers and listened to their stories before addressing news media.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
